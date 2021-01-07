Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

190,945 KM

Details Description Features

$26,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT All Terrain Crew Cab 4WD Navi Camera Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT All Terrain Crew Cab 4WD Navi Camera Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 6511351
  2. 6511351
  3. 6511351
  4. 6511351
  5. 6511351
  6. 6511351
  7. 6511351
  8. 6511351
  9. 6511351
  10. 6511351
  11. 6511351
  12. 6511351
  13. 6511351
  14. 6511351
  15. 6511351
  16. 6511351
  17. 6511351
  18. 6511351
  19. 6511351
  20. 6511351
  21. 6511351
  22. 6511351
  23. 6511351
  24. 6511351
  25. 6511351
  26. 6511351
  27. 6511351
  28. 6511351
Contact Seller

$26,795

+ taxes & licensing

190,945KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6511351
  • Stock #: D6279
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC7FG369194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6279
  • Mileage 190,945 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*FULLY LOADED* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SLT All Terrain 5.3L V8 Crew Cab 4WD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Black Leather Int, Financing options are available from as low as $576/ Monthly or $265/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Climate Control, Bed Liner, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Bose Sound System, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2014 RAM 1500 Trades...
 196,587 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 155,698 KM
$27,795 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Dart SE 6...
 83,873 KM
$6,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory