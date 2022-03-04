Menu
2015 Honda Civic

168,399 KM

Details Description Features

$14,595

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

EX 1.8L DUAL CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

EX 1.8L DUAL CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

168,399KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8611814
  • Stock #: A1655
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F54FH051302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1655
  • Mileage 168,399 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Civic EX 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Dual Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Front Seats, Dual Rear and Side Camera, Sunroof, Push tp Start, Fog Lights, And All The Power Options !!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Block Heater
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

