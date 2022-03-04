$14,595+ tax & licensing
905-281-2255
2015 Honda Civic
EX 1.8L DUAL CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$14,595
- Listing ID: 8611814
- Stock #: A1655
- VIN: 2HGFB2F54FH051302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,399 KM
Vehicle Description
*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Civic EX 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Dual Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Front Seats, Dual Rear and Side Camera, Sunroof, Push tp Start, Fog Lights, And All The Power Options !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
