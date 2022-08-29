$14,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
SI SEDAN CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH NAV AUX CRUISE SUNROOF HEATED SEATS
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,534 KM
Vehicle Description
*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*HIGHWAY KMS* Very Clean Honda Civic Sedan SI 2.4L 4 Cyl with 6-Speed Manual Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Side camera, Heated Seats, Grey on Chorcoal/Red Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Sunroof,, Sport Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, And All The Power Options !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
