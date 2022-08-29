Menu
2015 Honda Civic

218,534 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SI SEDAN CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH NAV AUX CRUISE SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

218,534KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9112426
  • Stock #: A1836
  • VIN: 2HGFB6E50FH201138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,534 KM

Vehicle Description

*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*HIGHWAY KMS* Very Clean Honda Civic Sedan SI 2.4L 4 Cyl with 6-Speed Manual Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Side camera, Heated Seats, Grey on Chorcoal/Red Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Sunroof,, Sport Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, And All The Power Options !!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

