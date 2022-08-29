Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

195,641 KM

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

195,641KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9303532
  Stock #: A1902
  VIN: 2HKRM4H70FH112569

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # A1902
  Mileage 195,641 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4WD Honda CR-V EX-L 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather Seat, Sunroof, Cruise Control, and Alloy. Black on Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Pust To Start, Sunroof, Heated Leather Font Seats, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

