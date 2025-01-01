Menu
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>In great shape and condition,Accident free,service record,well maintained,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,cruise control,Bluetooth,power Windows,Power Lock,Heated seats,Keyless entry, etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 months Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...view and test drive by appointment only…please call or text for more info.</span><br></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>RELIANCE AUTO</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>8215 Lawson road </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Milton Ontario</span></div><div>PH:647-281-2241 </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div>

2015 Hyundai Accent

143,690 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Accent

GL

12106990

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,690KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE7FU912188

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Interior Colour Cream
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 143,690 KM

In great shape and condition,Accident free,service record,well maintained,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,cruise control,Bluetooth,power Windows,Power Lock,Heated seats,Keyless entry, etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 months Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...view and test drive by appointment only…please call or text for more info.

RELIANCE AUTO
8215 Lawson road 
Milton Ontario
PH:647-281-2241 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2015 Hyundai Accent