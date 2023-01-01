Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

160,130 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

GLS ACTIVE ECO 1.8L CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS SUNROOF

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

160,130KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10205793
  • Stock #: A2210
  • VIN: KMHDH4AEXFU442888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2210
  • Mileage 160,130 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bucket Sport Front Seats, Keyless, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Control, Cruise, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

