2015 Hyundai Elantra

145,101 KM

$10,395

+ tax & licensing
$10,395

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

LIMITED NAVIGATION CAMERA BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED

2015 Hyundai Elantra

LIMITED NAVIGATION CAMERA BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  Listing ID: 5393606
  Stock #: D5939
  VIN: KMHDH4AH4FU387896

$10,395

+ taxes & licensing

145,101KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # D5939
  Mileage 145,101 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Hyundai Elantra Limited With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Silver on Black Leather Int. Finance it for as low as $228/ Monthly or $105/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Navigation System, Rear view Camera, Sunroof, Push to Start, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Remote Starter, Heated Leather Seats, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

