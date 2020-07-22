2015 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual Power Seats

Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.