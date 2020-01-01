2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual Power Seats Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors AWD Automatic lights PREMIUM PACKAGE Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package 2 keys Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Anti-Start Security Premium Interior Trim Level Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Service Records Included Luggage / Roof Rack

