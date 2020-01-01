Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

154,106 KM

Details Description Features

$12,595

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREMUIM AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY HEATED 4 SEATS & STEERING BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREMUIM AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY HEATED 4 SEATS & STEERING BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

154,106KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6284013
  • Stock #: A1121
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB9FG254230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,106 KM

Vehicle Description

*4WD REVESE PARKING SENSOR HEATED 4 SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS HEATED STEERING WHEEL*HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Premium Pkg 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Sensors, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Bucket Sport Power Driver Seat, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloys, Wood Trim Interior, Privacy Rear Window, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

