Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

152,848 KM

Details Description Features

$11,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMUIM CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT HITCH ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMUIM CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT HITCH ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 6983033
  2. 6983033
  3. 6983033
  4. 6983033
  5. 6983033
  6. 6983033
  7. 6983033
  8. 6983033
  9. 6983033
  10. 6983033
  11. 6983033
  12. 6983033
  13. 6983033
  14. 6983033
  15. 6983033
  16. 6983033
  17. 6983033
  18. 6983033
  19. 6983033
  20. 6983033
  21. 6983033
  22. 6983033
  23. 6983033
  24. 6983033
  25. 6983033
  26. 6983033
  27. 6983033
  28. 6983033
  29. 6983033
  30. 6983033
  31. 6983033
  32. 6983033
  33. 6983033
  34. 6983033
  35. 6983033
  36. 6983033
  37. 6983033
  38. 6983033
  39. 6983033
Contact Seller

$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

152,848KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6983033
  • Stock #: A1221
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB6FG243117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1221
  • Mileage 152,848 KM

Vehicle Description

*BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS TOW HITCH*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium Pkg 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Red on Tan Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Tow Hitch with Utility, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 RAM 2500 SLT PL...
 260,454 KM
$24,595 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla ...
 195,769 KM
$7,595 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 165,914 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory