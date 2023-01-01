Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

193,693 KM

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT 2.4 AWD *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT 2.4 AWD *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

193,693KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9477564
  • Stock #: A1952
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB3FG252537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1952
  • Mileage 193,693 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Pkg 2.4L AWD with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Black on Black Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

