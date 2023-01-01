$14,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT 2.4 AWD *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 9477564
- Stock #: A1952
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB3FG252537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,693 KM
Vehicle Description
*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Pkg 2.4L AWD with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Black on Black Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
