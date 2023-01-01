2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

$14,495 + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 6 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9477564

9477564 Stock #: A1952

A1952 VIN: 5XYZUDLB3FG252537

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1952

Mileage 193,693 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 Automatic lights Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in LED Lights 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

