Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

186,900 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS XL AWD 7 PSSNGRS *ACCIENT FREE*2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS XL AWD 7 PSSNGRS *ACCIENT FREE*2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9719842
  2. 9719842
  3. 9719842
  4. 9719842
  5. 9719842
  6. 9719842
  7. 9719842
  8. 9719842
  9. 9719842
  10. 9719842
  11. 9719842
  12. 9719842
  13. 9719842
  14. 9719842
  15. 9719842
  16. 9719842
  17. 9719842
  18. 9719842
  19. 9719842
  20. 9719842
  21. 9719842
  22. 9719842
  23. 9719842
  24. 9719842
  25. 9719842
  26. 9719842
  27. 9719842
  28. 9719842
  29. 9719842
  30. 9719842
  31. 9719842
  32. 9719842
  33. 9719842
  34. 9719842
  35. 9719842
  36. 9719842
  37. 9719842
Contact Seller

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
186,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9719842
  • Stock #: A2031
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF6FU118478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2031
  • Mileage 186,900 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*26 HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 3.3L V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission has Heated/Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Sensors, Power Tail Gate, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Land Rover Rang...
 174,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE ...
 112,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 BAS...
 123,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory