2015 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo Navigation Camera Panoramic Sunroof Certified

2015 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo Navigation Camera Panoramic Sunroof Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$11,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,024KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4986954
  • Stock #: D5769
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE7FU244422
Exterior Colour
ORANAGE
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

*LOW KM*Very Clean Hyundai Veloster Turbo With Automatic Transmission, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Red on Black Leather Interior. Finance it for as low as $220/ Monthly or $101/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161.
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

