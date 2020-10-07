Menu
2015 Hyundai Veloster

115,464 KM

$10,795

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
Turbo 6 SPD MANUAL NAVIGATION CAMERA CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

115,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6049998
  • Stock #: D6070
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE7FU241942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # D6070
  • Mileage 115,464 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Hyundai Veloster Turbo With 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Black on Black Leather Interior. Finance it for as low as $237/ Monthly or $109/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161.
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

