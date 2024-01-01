$14,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti Q50
AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,670KM
VIN JN1BV7AR0FM396550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2699
- Mileage 162,670 KM
Vehicle Description
*INFINITI MAINTAIN*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Infiniti Q50 3.7L V6 AWD With Automatic Transmission*Navigation System, Back Up Camera. Black on Black Leather. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Bose Sound System, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Push to Start, Power Heated Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Engine Remote Start, Keyless, Sunroof, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
