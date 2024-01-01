Menu
<div>*INFINITI MAINTAIN*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>* Very Clean Infiniti Q50 3.7L V6 AWD With Automatic Transmission*Navigation System, Back Up Camera. Black on Black Leather. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Bose Sound System, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Push to Start, Power Heated Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Engine Remote Start, Keyless, Sunroof, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> <o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at </span></a><a href=http://www/ target=_blank>www</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc/ target=_blank> automotoinc</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/><span> ca</span></a></div><br /><div><br></div>

2015 Infiniti Q50

162,670 KM

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

Used
162,670KM
VIN JN1BV7AR0FM396550

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2699
  • Mileage 162,670 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

