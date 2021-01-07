Menu
2015 Infiniti QX60

183,954 KM

$16,495

AWD 7 PASSENGER CAMERA BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

183,954KM
  VIN: 5N1AL0MM6FC559094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6262
  • Mileage 183,954 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED* Very Clean Infiniti QX60 AWD 7 Passenger With Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Grey on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $357/ Monthly or $165/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months OAC. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Rear View Camera, Power Lift Gate, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Alloys, Push to Start, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

