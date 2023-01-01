Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

156,380 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9454129
  2. 9454129
  3. 9454129
  4. 9454129
  5. 9454129
  6. 9454129
  7. 9454129
  8. 9454129
  9. 9454129
  10. 9454129
  11. 9454129
  12. 9454129
  13. 9454129
  14. 9454129
  15. 9454129
  16. 9454129
  17. 9454129
  18. 9454129
  19. 9454129
  20. 9454129
  21. 9454129
  22. 9454129
  23. 9454129
  24. 9454129
  25. 9454129
  26. 9454129
  27. 9454129
  28. 9454129
  29. 9454129
  30. 9454129
  31. 9454129
  32. 9454129
  33. 9454129
  34. 9454129
  35. 9454129
  36. 9454129
  37. 9454129
  38. 9454129
  39. 9454129
  40. 9454129
  41. 9454129
  42. 9454129
  43. 9454129
  44. 9454129
  45. 9454129
Contact Seller

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

156,380KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9454129
  • Stock #: A1936
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS2FW591713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1936
  • Mileage 156,380 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Jeep Cherokee Limited V6 3.2L With Automatic Transmission, Shifter Paddles and Panoramic Sunroof. Blue on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2016 Subaru Forester...
 141,249 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE...
 123,086 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 164,008 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory