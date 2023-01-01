$17,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2015 Jeep Cherokee
LIMITED 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9454129
- Stock #: A1936
- VIN: 1C4PJMDS2FW591713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1936
- Mileage 156,380 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Jeep Cherokee Limited V6 3.2L With Automatic Transmission, Shifter Paddles and Panoramic Sunroof. Blue on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.