2015 Kia Rondo

75,187 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LX GDI ECO 4DR WGN CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS BACK UP SENSORS

LX GDI ECO 4DR WGN CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS BACK UP SENSORS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,187KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9288451
  • Stock #: A1895
  • VIN: KNAHT8A31F7091682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1895
  • Mileage 75,187 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOW KMS* Very Clean Kia Rondo LX 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl With Automatic transmission has, Bluetooth, Alloys and Heated Seats. Black on Black Interior. with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Back Up Sensors, Fog Lights, Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Heating Steering wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

