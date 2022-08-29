2015 Kia Rondo

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 1 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9288451

9288451 Stock #: A1895

A1895 VIN: KNAHT8A31F7091682

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1895

Mileage 75,187 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Dual front airbags Interior Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features BACKUP SENSORS Wheel Locks 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Anti-Start Security Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.