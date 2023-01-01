Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

183,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD *KIA SERVICED* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD *KIA SERVICED* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
183,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10441464
  • Stock #: A2306
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA72FG555065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2306
  • Mileage 183,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*KIA MAINTAIN*LOCLA ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Kia Sorento EX 3.3L V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather, Alloys and Cruise Control. Red on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Bucket Leather Seat, Heated Front Power Seats, Panoramic Roof, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, Memory Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Controls, Infinity Premium Audio System, Alloys, Back Up Sensors, Compass Direction, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

