2015 Lexus GS

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Lexus GS 350 AWD With Navigation System, Rear Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Black on Black Leather Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $509/ Monthly or $234/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, Power Tail Gate, Alloys, Push to Start, Leather Ventilated HEATED/ COOLING Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Back Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor System. ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

