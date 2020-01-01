Menu
2015 Lexus GS

350 AWD Navigation*Blind Spot*Camera*Certified

Watch This Vehicle

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$27,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,653KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4446909
  • Stock #: D5645
  • VIN: JTHCE1BLXFA000214
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Lexus GS 350 AWD With Navigation System, Rear Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Black on Black Leather Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $509/ Monthly or $234/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, Power Tail Gate, Alloys, Push to Start, Leather Ventilated HEATED/ COOLING Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Back Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor System. ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

