2015 Lexus IS

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 3 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6859845

6859845 Stock #: D6393

D6393 VIN: JTHCF1D29F5022621

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D6393

Mileage 139,347 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.