Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lexus IS

139,347 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus IS

2015 Lexus IS

250 AWD F-Sport 1 Bluetooth Leather Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus IS

250 AWD F-Sport 1 Bluetooth Leather Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 6859845
  2. 6859845
  3. 6859845
  4. 6859845
  5. 6859845
  6. 6859845
  7. 6859845
  8. 6859845
  9. 6859845
  10. 6859845
  11. 6859845
  12. 6859845
  13. 6859845
  14. 6859845
  15. 6859845
  16. 6859845
  17. 6859845
  18. 6859845
  19. 6859845
  20. 6859845
  21. 6859845
  22. 6859845
  23. 6859845
  24. 6859845
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,347KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6859845
  • Stock #: D6393
  • VIN: JTHCF1D29F5022621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6393
  • Mileage 139,347 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTIANED*Very Clean Lexus IS 250 F-Sport 1 AWD With Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Grey on Red Leather Int. Finance it for as low as $453/ Monthly or $209/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Push to Start, Keyless, Bluetooth, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2013 Cadillac ATS 2....
 132,162 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus IS 250 AW...
 139,347 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 198,413 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory