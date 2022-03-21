Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lexus NX 200t

140,885 KM

Details Description

$26,298

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,298

+ taxes & licensing

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-888-729-5672

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus NX 200t

2015 Lexus NX 200t

ALL WHEEL DRIVE | NAV | LEATHER | SUN | BLIND | CA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus NX 200t

ALL WHEEL DRIVE | NAV | LEATHER | SUN | BLIND | CA

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-888-729-5672

  1. 8953717
  2. 8953717
  3. 8953717
  4. 8953717
  5. 8953717
  6. 8953717
  7. 8953717
  8. 8953717
  9. 8953717
  10. 8953717
  11. 8953717
  12. 8953717
  13. 8953717
  14. 8953717
  15. 8953717
  16. 8953717
  17. 8953717
  18. 8953717
  19. 8953717
  20. 8953717
  21. 8953717
  22. 8953717
  23. 8953717
  24. 8953717
  25. 8953717
  26. 8953717
  27. 8953717
  28. 8953717
  29. 8953717
  30. 8953717
Contact Seller

$26,298

+ taxes & licensing

140,885KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8953717
  • Stock #: AJ172AA
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ1F2020001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,885 KM

Vehicle Description

LOOKING FOR IT ALL??? YOU FOUND IT!!! 2015 LEXUS NX 200T ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!! Equipped with a 2.0L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Leather Seating for Five, 18inch Alloys, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Rear Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Front and Rear Sensors and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hunt Chrysler Fiat

2017 RAM 1500 SLT | ...
 149,055 KM
$27,930 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass TR...
 83,900 KM
$27,979 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus NX 200t A...
 140,885 KM
$26,298 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

Call Dealer

1-888-729-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-729-5672

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory