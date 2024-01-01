Menu
*LOW KMS*CERTIFIED* Clean Mazda 3 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless/Easy Key, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five -281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

116,400 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2.0L HATCHBACK CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL PUSH TO START

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2.0L HATCHBACK CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL PUSH TO START

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,400KM
VIN 3MZBM1K78FM234788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # A2664
  • Mileage 116,400 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOW KMS*CERTIFIED* Clean Mazda 3 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless/Easy Key, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five -281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Mazda MAZDA3