$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA5
2015 Mazda MAZDA5
2.5L TOURING *FREE ACCIDENT* 6SP MANUAL CERTIFIED *6 PASSENGER* ALLOYS
186,670KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10008162
- Stock #: A2141
- VIN: JM1CW2CL3F0188020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
