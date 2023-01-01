2015 Mazda MAZDA5

$10,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 6 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10008162

10008162 Stock #: A2141

A2141 VIN: JM1CW2CL3F0188020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 186,670 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defrost Seating 6 PASSENGER Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included

