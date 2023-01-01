Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA5

186,670 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2.5L TOURING *FREE ACCIDENT* 6SP MANUAL CERTIFIED *6 PASSENGER* ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

186,670KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10008162
  • Stock #: A2141
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL3F0188020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2141
  • Mileage 186,670 KM

Vehicle Description

*37 MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED**GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mazda5 2.5L 4Cyl 6 Passenger With 6SP Manual Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

