$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2015 Mazda MAZDA6
TOURING *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9410593
- Stock #: A1924
- VIN: JM1GJ1V52F1200743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1924
- Mileage 129,869 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mazda 6 2.5L 4Cyl Touring Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Side Mirrors, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Buckets Seats, Keyless, Cruise Control, Engine remote Start, Fog Light, Steering Mounted Control, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.