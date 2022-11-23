Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA6

129,869 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

TOURING *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

129,869KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9410593
  • Stock #: A1924
  • VIN: JM1GJ1V52F1200743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,869 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Mazda 6 2.5L 4Cyl Touring Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Side Mirrors, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Buckets Seats, Keyless, Cruise Control, Engine remote Start, Fog Light, Steering Mounted Control, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

