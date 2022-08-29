Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

138,037 KM

Details Description Features

$25,595

+ tax & licensing
$25,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C400 4MATIC SEDAN *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C400 4MATIC SEDAN *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$25,595

+ taxes & licensing

138,037KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9224668
  • Stock #: A1806
  • VIN: 55SWF6GB5FU050971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1806
  • Mileage 138,037 KM

Vehicle Description

*BENZ SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*CERTIFIED*Come check out this Beautiful AWD Mercedes Benz C 400 3.0L Turbo 4MATIC. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Equipped with all options: Bluetooth, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensors, Memory Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, AC / Heat, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Dual Climate Controls, Sunroof, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Front Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA*

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Headlight Washers
Privacy Glass
Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

