2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C400 4MATIC SEDAN *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 9224668
- Stock #: A1806
- VIN: 55SWF6GB5FU050971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,037 KM
Vehicle Description
*BENZ SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*CERTIFIED*Come check out this Beautiful AWD Mercedes Benz C 400 3.0L Turbo 4MATIC. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Equipped with all options: Bluetooth, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensors, Memory Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, AC / Heat, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Dual Climate Controls, Sunroof, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Front Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA*
