Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

158,256 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1680217695
  2. 1680217695
  3. 1680217695
  4. 1680217695
  5. 1680217695
  6. 1680217695
  7. 1680217695
  8. 1680217695
  9. 1680217695
  10. 1680217695
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
158,256KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9782848
  • VIN: ML32A3HJ5FH003249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

2014 Kia Sorento EX ...
 220,950 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 158,256 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio SX leat...
 145,286 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory