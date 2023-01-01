2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 8 , 2 5 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9782848

9782848 VIN: ML32A3HJ5FH003249

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 158,256 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.