2015 Mitsubishi RVR

190,360 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

190,360KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8811080
  • Stock #: A1749
  • VIN: 4A4AJ4AW3FE609941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1749
  • Mileage 190,360 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Limited Edition 4WD 2.0L 4Cyl Mitsubishi RVR  with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Paddle Shifters, Cruise Control, Heated Seats. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bucket Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Keyless, Paddle Shifters, Premium Audio Subwoofer, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
12V outlet
Aux in
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

