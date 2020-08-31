Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

173,372 KM

Details Description Features

$8,895

+ tax & licensing
$8,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

SV NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LANE DEPARTURE ALERT

2015 Nissan Altima

SV NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LANE DEPARTURE ALERT

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$8,895

+ taxes & licensing

173,372KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5808132
  Stock #: A1026
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP7FN367407

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1026
  Mileage 173,372 KM

Vehicle Description

SV NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LANE DEPARTURE ALERT*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Nissan Altima SV 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Lane Departure Alert, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Seat, Engine Remote Start, and Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Engine Remote Start, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Power Front Seats, Fog Lights, Push Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Lane Departure Alert, Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
New Tires
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

