2015 Nissan Altima

SV NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LANE DEPARTURE ALERT*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Nissan Altima SV 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Lane Departure Alert, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Seat, Engine Remote Start, and Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Engine Remote Start, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Power Front Seats, Fog Lights, Push Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Lane Departure Alert, Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
