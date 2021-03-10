2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 9 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 6821198

6821198 Stock #: D6382

D6382 VIN: 5N1AR2MM1FC611337

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D6382

Mileage 100,937 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Heated rear seats 7 PASSENGER HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual Power Seats Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bose Sound System Convenience Push Button Start Additional Features Entertainment Package AWD Fully loaded Driver Side Airbag Headrest DVD/TV Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Auto Start or Remote Start Cooled / Ventilated Seats

