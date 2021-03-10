Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

100,937 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

PLATINUM 4WD DVD NAVI CAMERA 7 PASS CERTIFIED

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

PLATINUM 4WD DVD NAVI CAMERA 7 PASS CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

Certified

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,937KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6821198
  Stock #: D6382
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM1FC611337

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # D6382
  Mileage 100,937 KM

Vehicle Description

*PRCED TO SELL*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*DEALER MAINTIANED*Top of the line Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Pkg AWD 7 Passenger With Navigation System, Head Rest DVD, Rear View Camera, Grey on Black Leather Int. Finance it for as low as $350/ Monthly or $161/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Head Rest DVD Entertainment Pkg, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Sound System, Blind Spot Indicator, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Push to Start, Keyless, Bluetooth, Remote Starter, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
7 PASSENGER
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Bose Sound System
Push Button Start
Entertainment Package
AWD
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Headrest DVD/TV
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

