Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

104,880 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

DIESEL TRADESMAN 4WD *DODGE SERVICE* CERTIFIED CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

DIESEL TRADESMAN 4WD *DODGE SERVICE* CERTIFIED CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10097940
  2. 10097940
  3. 10097940
  4. 10097940
  5. 10097940
  6. 10097940
  7. 10097940
  8. 10097940
  9. 10097940
  10. 10097940
  11. 10097940
  12. 10097940
  13. 10097940
  14. 10097940
  15. 10097940
  16. 10097940
  17. 10097940
  18. 10097940
  19. 10097940
  20. 10097940
  21. 10097940
  22. 10097940
  23. 10097940
  24. 10097940
  25. 10097940
  26. 10097940
  27. 10097940
  28. 10097940
  29. 10097940
  30. 10097940
  31. 10097940
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,880KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10097940
  • Stock #: A2180
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FM9FS637859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,880 KM

Vehicle Description

*DIESEL*24 DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS* Very Clean Dodge Ram Tradesman 1500 Crew Cab V6 3.0L Diesel with Automatic Transmission. Red on Charcoal Interior. Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, Cruise Control, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 176,970 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 191,230 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Spark...
 160,110 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory