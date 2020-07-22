Menu
2015 RAM 1500

111,636 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Limited Longhorn Crew Cab 4WD Diesel Navi Camera

2015 RAM 1500

Limited Longhorn Crew Cab 4WD Diesel Navi Camera

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,636KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5590323
  • Stock #: D6023
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM3FS572134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6023
  • Mileage 111,636 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn Crew Cab Diesel 4WD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $512/ Monthly or $236/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Bed Liner, Back up Camera, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hydraulic Lift, Heated Rear Seats, Side Steps Bars, Alpine Sound System, Push to Start, Sunroof, Auto Start, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
Dual Power Seats
Push Button Start
AWD
Fully loaded
Hydraulic lift
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

