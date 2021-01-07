Menu
2015 RAM 1500

238,697 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn Crew Cab 4WD Diesel Navi Camera

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn Crew Cab 4WD Diesel Navi Camera

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

238,697KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6442152
  • Stock #: D6274
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM4FS712823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6274
  • Mileage 238,697 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*PRICED TO SALE*Very Clean Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Crew Cab Eco Diesel 4WD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, White on Brown Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $538/ Monthly or $248/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Bed Liner, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Side Steps Bars, Auto Start, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,
Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Steering Wheel
AWD
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

