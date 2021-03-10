Menu
2015 RAM 1500

166,519 KM

Details

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie Limited Crew Cab 4WD Diesel Navi Camera Certified

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie Limited Crew Cab 4WD Diesel Navi Camera Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

Certified

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,519KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6738662
  Stock #: D6317
  VIN: 1C6RR7VM4FS572341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6317
  • Mileage 166,519 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*WELL MIANTAINED*Very Clean Ram 1500 Laramie Limited Pkg Crew Cab Eco Diesel 4WD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $557/ Monthly or $261/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Bed Liner, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated/Ventilated Leather Buckets Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Hydraulic Lift, Sunroof, Side Steps Bars, Auto Start, Rear Axle Ratio Of $ 3.55 Self-Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Control Retr. Towing With Elect. Alpine Sound System, Chromes Towing Mirrors, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,  

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.       

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.       

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
AWD
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Hydraulic lift
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

