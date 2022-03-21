Menu
2015 RAM 1500

125,140 KM

Details Description

$29,876

+ tax & licensing
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-888-729-5672

Contact Seller
LONGHORN | CREW | 4X4 | SUN | LEATHER | LOADED!!!

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-888-729-5672

125,140KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8953696
  • Stock #: AT543A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PTXFS747776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,140 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW!!! WHAT A DEAL!! 2015 RAM 1500 LARAMIE LONGHORN CREW CAB 4X4!!! Equipped with a 5.7L HEMI Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Leather Seating with Perforated Inserts, Vented Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering, Power Pedals, UConnect 8.4 Touchscreen, Alpine Sound System, Bluetooth, 20inch Alloys, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Anti-Spin Differential, Power Sunroof, Front and Rear Park Assist, Navigation and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

