2015 RAM 2500

138,941 KM

$29,495

+ tax & licensing
$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2015 RAM 2500

2015 RAM 2500

Heavy Duty SLT Crew Cab 4WD Camera Certified

2015 RAM 2500

Heavy Duty SLT Crew Cab 4WD Camera Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

138,941KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5544060
  Stock #: D5945
  VIN: 3C6TR5DT1FG566944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5945
  • Mileage 138,941 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*Very Clean Ram 2500 SLT Heavy Duty Crew Cab 5.7L Hemi 4WD With Rear View Camera, White on Grey Int. Financing options are available from as low as $539/ Monthly or $248/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Bed Liner, Back up Camera, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,
Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

