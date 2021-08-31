Menu
2015 RAM 2500

171,874 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

SLT Crew Cab 4WD Turbo Diesel 6.7L CUMMINS

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

171,874KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7850421
  • Stock #: D6698
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DLXFG601579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6698
  • Mileage 171,874 KM

Vehicle Description

*DEF DELETE*NO ACCIDENT*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean RAM 2500 SLT Crew Cab 4WD HEAVY DUTY 6.7L CUMMINS Turbo Diesel*With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Green on Grey Interior. Financing options are available up to 60 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ Bluetooth, AUX, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Engine, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. *TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. *Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. *Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

