Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Forester

143,640 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5 I AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5 I AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10181352
  2. 10181352
  3. 10181352
  4. 10181352
  5. 10181352
  6. 10181352
  7. 10181352
  8. 10181352
  9. 10181352
  10. 10181352
  11. 10181352
  12. 10181352
  13. 10181352
  14. 10181352
  15. 10181352
  16. 10181352
  17. 10181352
  18. 10181352
  19. 10181352
  20. 10181352
  21. 10181352
  22. 10181352
  23. 10181352
  24. 10181352
  25. 10181352
  26. 10181352
  27. 10181352
  28. 10181352
  29. 10181352
  30. 10181352
  31. 10181352
  32. 10181352
  33. 10181352
  34. 10181352
  35. 10181352
  36. 10181352
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
143,640KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10181352
  • Stock #: A2208
  • VIN: JF2SJCHC4FH578734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2208
  • Mileage 143,640 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*DEATILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5 AWD with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Power Seat, and Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Pano Roof, Power Tail Gate, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Back Up Camera, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.caAuto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Subaru Forester...
 143,640 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Rio LX GDI ...
 194,010 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE...
 135,400 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory