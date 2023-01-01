$16,495+ tax & licensing
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Subaru Forester
2.5 I AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
143,640KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10181352
- Stock #: A2208
- VIN: JF2SJCHC4FH578734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2208
- Mileage 143,640 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.caAuto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
