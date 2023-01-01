Menu
2015 Subaru Forester

173,380 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i AWD *1 OWNER*2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i AWD *1 OWNER*2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

173,380KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10268403
  • Stock #: A2200
  • VIN: JF2SJCHC7FH552175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2200
  • Mileage 173,380 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5 AWD with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Power Seat, and Cruise Control. Blue on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Panoramic Roof, Power Tail Gate, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Back Up Camera, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.caAuto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

