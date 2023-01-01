2015 Subaru Forester

$16,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 1 , 6 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10441395

10441395 Stock #: A2304

A2304 VIN: JF2SJHTC0FH549431

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2304

Mileage 181,640 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 Automatic lights Leatherette Interior Wheel Locks Touring Package Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Auto Dimming R/V Mirror TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.