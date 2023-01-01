Menu
2015 Subaru Forester

181,640 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

2.0XT TOURING *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2015 Subaru Forester

2.0XT TOURING *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

181,640KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10441395
  Stock #: A2304
  VIN: JF2SJHTC0FH549431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2304
  • Mileage 181,640 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.0L 4 Cylinders AWD with automatic Transmission has, Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, and Cruise Control. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Power Front Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Collision avoidance system, Memory Driver Seat, Lane departure Alert, Push to Start, Premium Harman/Kardon audio system, Alloys, Steering Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Touring Package
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

