$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2015 Subaru Forester
2.0XT TOURING *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
181,640KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10441395
- Stock #: A2304
- VIN: JF2SJHTC0FH549431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2304
- Mileage 181,640 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Touring Package
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2