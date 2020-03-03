2015 Subaru Impreza

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
Very Clean Subaru STI Sport Pkg Sedan AWD With 6 Speed Manual Transmission*Rear View Camera*Sunroof*Bluetooth, White on Two Tone Black & Red Leather Interior Int. Finance it for as low as $494/ Monthly or $228/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, AC, Dual Climate Control, Heated Side Merrier, Alloys, Heated Bucket Seats, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!
