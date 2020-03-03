Menu
2015 Subaru Impreza

WRX STi STI 6 SPEED AWD SPORT CAMERA SUNROOF CERTIFIED

2015 Subaru Impreza

WRX STi STI 6 SPEED AWD SPORT CAMERA SUNROOF CERTIFIED

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,647KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4690491
  • Stock #: D5682
  • VIN: JF1VA2M68F9809026
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Very Clean Subaru STI Sport Pkg Sedan AWD With 6 Speed Manual Transmission*Rear View Camera*Sunroof*Bluetooth, White on Two Tone Black & Red Leather Interior Int. Finance it for as low as $494/ Monthly or $228/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, AC, Dual Climate Control, Heated Side Merrier, Alloys, Heated Bucket Seats, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

