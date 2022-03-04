Menu
2015 Subaru Legacy

195,842 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Subaru Legacy

2015 Subaru Legacy

V6 LIMITED AWD 3.6R CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA NAV HEATEDS SEATS

2015 Subaru Legacy

V6 LIMITED AWD 3.6R CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA NAV HEATEDS SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,842KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8477469
  Stock #: A1654
  VIN: 4S3BNFN65F3028880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1654
  • Mileage 195,842 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*ENGINE REMOTE START*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Legacy Limited 3.6L R V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Memory Seats,Keyless, Steering Mounted ControlS, Heated Rear Seats, Back Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Push Botten Start, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Navigation System, harman/Kardan Sound System, Steering Wheel Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca 



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Windows
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Entertainment Package
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Tech Package
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

