2015 Subaru Legacy
V6 LIMITED AWD 3.6R CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA NAV HEATEDS SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$17,995
- Listing ID: 8477469
- Stock #: A1654
- VIN: 4S3BNFN65F3028880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,842 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*ENGINE REMOTE START*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Legacy Limited 3.6L R V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Memory Seats,Keyless, Steering Mounted ControlS, Heated Rear Seats, Back Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Push Botten Start, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Navigation System, harman/Kardan Sound System, Steering Wheel Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Vehicle Features
