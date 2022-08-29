2015 Subaru Outback

$15,595 + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 5 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9092302

9092302 Stock #: A1835

A1835 VIN: 4S4BSCNC5F3247668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1835

Mileage 216,589 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Fully loaded Accident Free Tech Package Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Premium Interior Trim Level Service Records Included Luggage / Roof Rack WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.