2015 Subaru Outback
2.5i LIMITED AWD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* BLIND SUNROOF 4 HEATED LEATHER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 9092302
- Stock #: A1835
- VIN: 4S4BSCNC5F3247668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,589 KM
Vehicle Description
*35 SUBARU DEATILED SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Subaru Outback 2.5I 4 Cylinders AWD with automatic Transmission has, Navigation, Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Bluetooth, Heated 4 Seats, and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Power Front Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, All 4 Leather Heated Seats, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Side Turning Signals, Collision avoidance system, Memory Driver Seat, Lane departure Alert, Push to Start, Premium Harman/Kardon audio system, Alloys, Steering Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.caAuto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
