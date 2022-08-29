Menu
2015 Subaru Outback

216,589 KM

$15,595

+ tax & licensing
$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i LIMITED AWD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* BLIND SUNROOF 4 HEATED LEATHER

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i LIMITED AWD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* BLIND SUNROOF 4 HEATED LEATHER

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

216,589KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9092302
  • Stock #: A1835
  • VIN: 4S4BSCNC5F3247668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1835
  • Mileage 216,589 KM

Vehicle Description

*35 SUBARU DEATILED SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Subaru Outback 2.5I 4 Cylinders AWD with automatic Transmission has, Navigation, Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Bluetooth, Heated 4  Seats, and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Power Front Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, All 4 Leather Heated Seats, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Side Turning Signals, Collision avoidance system, Memory Driver Seat, Lane departure Alert, Push to Start, Premium Harman/Kardon audio system, Alloys, Steering Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.caAuto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6:00pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Tech Package
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

