$15,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2015 Subaru WRX
WRX AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH *2ND SET WINTER* HEATED SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9064597
- Stock #: A1828
- VIN: JF1VA1J60F8809106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1828
- Mileage 253,600 KM
Vehicle Description
*28 UP TO DATE SUBARU SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru WRX 2.0L Turbo AWD with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Memory Seats,Keyless, Steering Mounted ControlS, Back Up Camera, Push Botten Start, Fog Lights, Sunroof, harman/Kardan Sound System, Steering Wheel Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.