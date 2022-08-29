Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru WRX

253,600 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru WRX

2015 Subaru WRX

WRX AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH *2ND SET WINTER* HEATED SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru WRX

WRX AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH *2ND SET WINTER* HEATED SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9064597
  2. 9064597
  3. 9064597
  4. 9064597
  5. 9064597
  6. 9064597
  7. 9064597
  8. 9064597
  9. 9064597
  10. 9064597
  11. 9064597
  12. 9064597
  13. 9064597
  14. 9064597
  15. 9064597
  16. 9064597
  17. 9064597
  18. 9064597
  19. 9064597
  20. 9064597
  21. 9064597
  22. 9064597
  23. 9064597
  24. 9064597
  25. 9064597
  26. 9064597
  27. 9064597
  28. 9064597
  29. 9064597
  30. 9064597
  31. 9064597
  32. 9064597
  33. 9064597
  34. 9064597
  35. 9064597
  36. 9064597
  37. 9064597
  38. 9064597
  39. 9064597
  40. 9064597
  41. 9064597
  42. 9064597
  43. 9064597
  44. 9064597
  45. 9064597
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

253,600KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9064597
  • Stock #: A1828
  • VIN: JF1VA1J60F8809106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1828
  • Mileage 253,600 KM

Vehicle Description

*28 UP TO DATE SUBARU SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru WRX 2.0L Turbo AWD with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Memory Seats,Keyless, Steering Mounted ControlS, Back Up Camera, Push Botten Start, Fog Lights, Sunroof, harman/Kardan Sound System, Steering Wheel Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca 


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2014 Infiniti Q60 S ...
 196,495 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Altima S...
 221,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus ES 350 PR...
 143,901 KM
$13,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory