2015 Subaru WRX

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 2 5 3 , 6 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9064597

9064597 Stock #: A1828

A1828 VIN: JF1VA1J60F8809106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1828

Mileage 253,600 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE Xenon Lights Automatic lights Leatherette Interior Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.