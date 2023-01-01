Menu
2015 Toyota Camry

243,520 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Toyota Camry

2015 Toyota Camry

LE 2.5L CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

2015 Toyota Camry

LE 2.5L CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

243,520KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10302804
  Stock #: A2251
  VIN: 4T1BF1FK0FU936297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2251
  • Mileage 243,520 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*CERTIFIED*HWY KILOMETRES*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean 2.5L 4Cyl Toyota Camry Sedan with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Charcoal Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

