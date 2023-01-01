Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

206,830 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

S 1.8L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

S 1.8L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10396962
  2. 10396962
  3. 10396962
  4. 10396962
  5. 10396962
  6. 10396962
  7. 10396962
  8. 10396962
  9. 10396962
  10. 10396962
  11. 10396962
  12. 10396962
  13. 10396962
  14. 10396962
  15. 10396962
  16. 10396962
  17. 10396962
  18. 10396962
  19. 10396962
  20. 10396962
  21. 10396962
  22. 10396962
  23. 10396962
  24. 10396962
  25. 10396962
  26. 10396962
  27. 10396962
  28. 10396962
  29. 10396962
  30. 10396962
  31. 10396962
  32. 10396962
  33. 10396962
  34. 10396962
  35. 10396962
Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
206,830KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10396962
  • Stock #: A2266
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8FC248044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2266
  • Mileage 206,830 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVIC RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very clean Toyota Corolla S 1.8L with Automatic Transmission has, Cruise Control. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, and All the Power Options !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 185,370 KM
$13,595 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 205,040 KM
$16,895 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 197,460 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory