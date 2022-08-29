$18,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2015 Toyota Prius
c HYBRID ECO MODE EV MOOD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH AUX POWER WINDOWS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9226198
- Stock #: A1876
- VIN: JTDKDTB32F1097615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,436 KM
Vehicle Description
*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius C Hybrid Hatchback 1.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control and Bluetooth and AUX, in Fantastic Shape. White on Black/White Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.