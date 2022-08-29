Menu
2015 Toyota Prius

117,436 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

c HYBRID ECO MODE EV MOOD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH AUX POWER WINDOWS

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

117,436KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9226198
  • Stock #: A1876
  • VIN: JTDKDTB32F1097615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,436 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius C Hybrid Hatchback 1.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control and Bluetooth and AUX, in Fantastic Shape. White on Black/White Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.


Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Pre-sale Inspected

