Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD CAMERA BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD CAMERA BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 5004837
  2. 5004837
  3. 5004837
  4. 5004837
  5. 5004837
  6. 5004837
  7. 5004837
  8. 5004837
  9. 5004837
  10. 5004837
  11. 5004837
  12. 5004837
  13. 5004837
  14. 5004837
  15. 5004837
  16. 5004837
  17. 5004837
  18. 5004837
  19. 5004837
  20. 5004837
  21. 5004837
  22. 5004837
  23. 5004837
  24. 5004837
Contact Seller

$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,926KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5004837
  • Stock #: D5785
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV4FW193580
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ACCIDENT FREE*Priced to Sale*Very Clean Toyota RAV4 LE With Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Red on Black Int. Finance it for as low as $224/ Monthly or $103/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, AC, Alloys, Heated Bucket Seats, Keyless, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2017 Subaru WRX WRX ...
 50,379 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 177,756 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic
2014 Acura RDX AWD T...
 148,095 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory