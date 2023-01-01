Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

208,290 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

TRD LONG BED V6 CREW 4x4 *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

TRD LONG BED V6 CREW 4x4 *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

208,290KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10396986
  • Stock #: A2295
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN8FX030217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2295
  • Mileage 208,290 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*HWY KMS*4x4* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma Long Bed 4x4 Crew Cab 4L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Alloys and Cruise Control. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Sport Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 9O5-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

