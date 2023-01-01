2015 Toyota Tacoma

$22,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 8 , 2 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10396986

10396986 Stock #: A2295

A2295 VIN: 5TFMU4FN8FX030217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2295

Mileage 208,290 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.