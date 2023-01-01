2015 Toyota Tacoma

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 6 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9996065

9996065 Stock #: A2143

A2143 VIN: 5TFMU4FN9FX033367

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,690 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.