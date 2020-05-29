2015 Toyota Yaris

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper

New Tires Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors

SPORT PACKAGE

Automatic lights

Fully loaded

Accident Free

iPod hookup

Driver Side Airbag

Aux in

TOUCHSCREEN

Single Owner

Vehicle Stability Management VSM

Anti-lock Brakes / ABS

Assisted Braking

Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Air Conditioning A/C

Certified Pre-Owned / CPO

Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dealer Trade-In

WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.