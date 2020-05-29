Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Yaris

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE AUX TOUCH SCREEN

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE AUX TOUCH SCREEN

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 5080854
  2. 5080854
  3. 5080854
  4. 5080854
  5. 5080854
  6. 5080854
  7. 5080854
  8. 5080854
  9. 5080854
  10. 5080854
  11. 5080854
  12. 5080854
  13. 5080854
  14. 5080854
  15. 5080854
  16. 5080854
  17. 5080854
  18. 5080854
  19. 5080854
  20. 5080854
  21. 5080854
  22. 5080854
  23. 5080854
  24. 5080854
  25. 5080854
  26. 5080854
  27. 5080854
  28. 5080854
  29. 5080854
  30. 5080854
  31. 5080854
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,653KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5080854
  • Stock #: A814
  • VIN: VNKKTUD31FA038178
Exterior Colour
Bronze
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITION* Very Nice Clean Toyota Yaris Hatchback 1.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control and Bluetooth and Touch screen, in Fantastic Shape. Bronze on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Cruise Control  AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • SPORT PACKAGE
  • Automatic lights
  • Fully loaded
  • Accident Free
  • iPod hookup
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Single Owner
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 119,132 KM
$9,395 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 119,749 KM
$6,595 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda CX-7 2.3T...
 196,115 KM
$6,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory